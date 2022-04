I doubt that many people, including yours truly, will ever have a book or major motion picture made about the events of their life. As wonderful as my radio career has been, I doubt that the movie 'The Brain: Radio Rebel' will ever be greenlit by a Hollywood studio. But if you are in the position of having your life on the big screen someday, know this. There is a reason they say "based" on a true story. Just ask Iowa native and NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 28 DAYS AGO