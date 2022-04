Erik ten Hag has been named as the new Manchester United manager - and we got the verdict of Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher on the appointment... I think he is, he's the guy I'd have gone for. I know it was a toss-up between him and Mauricio Pochettino, I just feel the job he's done at Ajax, and Pochettino, who I'm a huge fan of, has gone to PSG and it hasn't quite worked out. At Tottenham, I absolutely loved them but they couldn't get over the line in terms of getting a trophy.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO