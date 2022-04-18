ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Tickets To JOURNEY with Symphony Orchestra On 96.3 KKLZ!

Cover picture for the articleJOURNEY with Symphony Orchestra at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Legendary rock band, Journey, has announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances July 15, 16,...

Torrington Symphony Orchestra to perform at Warner Theatre in May

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A Night Of Broadway Music,” in conjunction with the Warner Theatre’s own Warner Stage Company, at 8 p.m. May 7 in the Main Theatre, under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg. The concert will feature music from “Annie”,...
Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
Boyz II Men to perform with Lubbock Symphony Orchestra in April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform with The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for one night only. The performance is on April 30, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Tickets range from $60 to $150 and are on sale now. Click here for ticket information.
Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra to Perform a Sci-Fi Concert

The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman on Saturday, April 2 at 7 pm in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public. For fans of the Star Wars movies, this concert will feature John Williams’ Oscar-winning Star Wars Suite alongside other intergalactic classics such as Haydn’s Overture to The World on the Moon, and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony.
Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert

Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert, plus Juleps, and Jazz pre-party fundraiser. Bayou Pointe Event Center is the setting for this season’s annual Pops concert. This year’s theme is The Sound of Broadway, a concert highlighting the best concert songs of musical theater. Conductor Jason Rinehart will lead the Symphony and featured vocalists Blake Oden and Nancy Carey.
London Symphony Orchestra Performs Blockbuster Program at Segerstrom with Mixed Results

Editor’s Note: We give our arts critics the latitude to state their opinions of the work they review, and we know they must address many complex and sometimes controversial aspects of an artist’s choices; we also recognize that sensitivity must be exercised in describing them. While Voice of OC might take issue occasionally with the way our critics tackle such challenging subjects, we nevertheless grant them the autonomy to make those decisions. We believe the proper forum to debate them is in the comments section on our social media channels.
SNAP! — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra performance

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returned for the spring season on March 5 with guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The concert at Mechanics Bank Theater opened with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet, which played the allegro molto from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.
Atlanta Symphony welcomes only woman to head major American orchestra

ATLANTA — This is a historic time for the world-famous Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. It now has as its new music director and conductor, the only woman to hold this post at a major American symphony orchestra. When Nathalie Stutzmann brings down her baton, she brings a level of energy,...
Pianist Stephen Hough to Play a Famously Difficult Work With the Vermont Symphony Orchestra

This weekend's Vermont Symphony Orchestra concert is a must-go for two reasons — aside, of course, from hearing the excellent VSO musicians perform. One is that guest artist Stephen Hough, a UK-born pianist, will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3: a famously difficult piece played by one of the most acclaimed and enduring soloists on the circuit.
L7 to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ with vinyl reissue and North American tour

L7 have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal third album, ‘Bricks Are Heavy’, with a special reissue and North American tour. There are 17 dates on the itinerary, with the Californian grunge icons starting off in Nashville on Monday October 3. They’ll head to Atlanta, New York, Brooklyn and Boston over the rest of that week, before playing in Philadelphia, Toronto, Columbus, Detroit and Chicago across the following week. Shows in Minneapolis, Denver and Vancouver will follow, before the stint wraps up with gigs in Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.
