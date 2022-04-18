ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of young boy found by mushroom hunter in southern Indiana woods

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ind. - The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child. Indiana State Police Sgt....

