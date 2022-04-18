ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Chipley woman behind bars on multiple drug charges

By Staff Report
holmescounty.news
 3 days ago

A Chipley woman is in jail on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. On...

www.holmescounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Search warrant lands Troy woman behind bars

TROY - An early morning search warrant in Troy on Friday landed a woman behind bars. Police tell NewsChannel 13 Amanda Baker was arrested after a long-term investigation. In her home, police say they found an illegal handgun, a rifle, meth and cocaine. She's now facing a list of weapon...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Holmes County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Holmes County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Chipley, FL
Chipley, FL
Crime & Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Hcso
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Man, Woman Charged In Multiple West Sacramento Store Thefts

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were arraigned on robbery and retail theft charges stemming from multiple incidents that occurred in West Sacramento, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sierra Stommel, 36, and Allen Wright, 28, both from Sacramento, each pled guilty in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday. Both are being held on bail in the county jail — $60,000 for Stommel and $100,00 for Wright. Both were arrested last Thursday on suspicion of robbing a West Sacramento liquor store that same day, the Yolo County District attorney’s Office said. Stommel and Wright had already been suspected of stealing from the city’s Lowe’s back on December 27, 2021, and January 8 of this year. On Monday, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint, alleging robbery and organized retail theft for all three incidents. Stommel and Wright will next appear in court on April 6.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Complex

Man Arrested After Starting Fire at Home Depot in Attempt to Cover Up His Shoplifting; Blaze Was Visible From Space

A San Jose man faces multiple felony arson charges after setting a massive fire at a local Home Depot earlier this month, CNN reports. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, has been charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft, and three counts of petty theft.
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Rancho Mirage in connection with attempted robbery

Deputies have arrested a Cathedral City man in connection with an attempted robbery in Rancho Mirage, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place at the intersection of Rattler Road and Ramon Road just before 10:00 Thursday night. A male victim stopped and asked the suspect if he needed help getting his The post Man arrested in Rancho Mirage in connection with attempted robbery appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy