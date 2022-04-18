ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Bryant remembers late husband Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant on Monday with a touching social media post on what would have been the couple's 21st wedding anniversary.

The 39-year-old widow shared an old photo on her Instagram page of her and Kobe with her arms around him from behind.

She captioned the photo: "I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21," plus two heart emojis.

Bryant received a lot of
heart emojis in comments to the post , including from friends Kerry Washington and Khloé Kardashian.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others, were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed on the hillside in Calabasas during a foggy day on Jan. 26, 2020.

The group was headed toward Thousands Oaks for a youth basketball game when their helicopter crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board pinned the crash on pilot error, saying Kobe's pilot, Ara Zobayan, became disoriented and lost control while flying through cloudy conditions that morning.

RELATED | Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Trial nears on second anniversary of deadly tragedy

Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

In February, Bryant received the "Be Your Own Champion Award" at an event in Beverly Hills for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. She vowed to keep the legacy of Kobe and daughter Gianna alive.

"It was important to Kobe, exemplified by Gigi and something that Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for," said Bryant.

The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved child athletes, in honor of her late husband and daughter.

Bryant also reached a new deal with Nike in March to create apparel honoring the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, with proceeds going toward the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

