ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GE Appliances recalls 155K refrigerators that have caused 37 injuries so far

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Noelle Haynes
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SNmC_0fCw42hU00

( WKBN ) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that GE Appliances would be recalling six types of its stainless steel refrigerators.

The products, GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, have freezer door handles that are detaching.

There have been 71 reports of the error, which has caused 37 injuries, including three ‘serious falls,’ the recall notice reads.

The 26 US counties where homeownership is now unaffordable: report

The impacted refrigerators, pictured below, were manufactured between February 2020 and August 2021. Affected model numbers, printed on a label found on the top of the left side inside of the refrigerator section, are:

  • GFE26JYMKFFS
  • GFE26JYMNFFS
  • GNE27EYMKFFS
  • GNE27EYMNFFS
  • GNE27JYMKFFS
  • GNE27JYMNFFS

According to the recall notice, affected models will have serial numbers that begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kZVV_0fCw42hU00
Roughly 155,000 GE refrigerators are being recalled due to fall hazards. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Affected models were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other home improvement and appliance stores throughout the U.S., as well as online through Lowe’s and Best Buy from February 2020 through January 2022.

Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)

GE is scheduling a free in-home repair for consumers with these refrigerators. The company is already contacting customers of the roughly 155,000 impacted refrigerators directly.

For more information, visit the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric#Refrigerators#Prostate Cancer#Ge Appliances#Wkbn#Rr#Sr#Vr#Zr#Fs#Gs#Hs#Ms#The Home Depot#Taco Bell#Mexican
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over fall hazard

More than 150,000 General Electric refrigerators are being recalled because of a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall includes six models of the GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were sold at home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide for over two years.
ELECTRONICS
KNX 1070 News Radio

GE refrigerators recalled: details

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 71 overall reports of the bottom freezer handle detaching on six different models of the GE Free-Standing French Door refrigerators in fingerprint
ECONOMY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy