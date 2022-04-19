ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man convicted in woman’s 2020 disappearance and death

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wichita man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the disappearance and death of a woman in 2020. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said 50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans, Jr entered a...

