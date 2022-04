It is late winter and early springtime in the Midwest. The weather has begun the rollercoaster ride from frozen ice pellets to balmy breezes and back again, typical for the month of March in Michigan. It was nearly 60 degrees last Saturday. It was a T-shirt and sock-free sort of day: the first of the year, for me at least. However, there is a hardier group of individuals who are not put off by the brutal cold and snow of the late winter season. These aren’t the suit and tie guys standing before a green screen map forecasting next week’s weather. They are something more. They are the Michigan weathermen.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO