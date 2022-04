MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another $10 million could be heading to the Vermont State College System as part of the $8 billion budget approved by the Vermont House. The appropriation would bring the total investment from the state up to $45 million. The money will be used as part of a major plan set in motion last fall to consolidate campuses and course offerings in an effort to remain financially viable.

VERMONT STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO