ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year – or even for life

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7K68_0fCvmRuI00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering a chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year — or even for life.

Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion.

The special packages have a code or QR code that allows you to see if you’ve won. Visit www.ReesesLovers.com to complete the registration page and enter the code from the wrapper or email.

To enter without a purchase, obtain a code via email by sending a 3×5 card or piece of paper with your full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth and email address to be received by July 27 to:

Standard Group

Attn: REESE’S Lovers Game Request

500 East Oregon Road

Lititz, PA 17543

Other prizes include $5,000 in Visa Rewards cards or a $75 Visa Rewards Card.

The promotion comes as Hershey brings back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a limited time.

National Lover’s Day falls on April 23.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Whtm#National Lover S Day#Standard Group#Visa Rewards Card
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
Food & Wine

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Are Perfect, No Notes

We've become odd, haven't we? The isolation and surreality of the past couple years has caused many of us to regress to a semi-feral state, daunted and alarmed by things like zippers, small talk, other people's nostrils, and the general art of being a person in public. I'm increasingly concerned that when we're collectively expected to re-emerge, tousled and bleary, into the "real world" to interact with other humans in a pre-2020 fashion, I'm going to forget how to form sentences. I'll just be able to do the weird little songs I've been singing to my two dogs, Penelope and Ogdred, all day as I hunch over my laptop, or the truly creepy joy noise I made when I found a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in my freezer.
FOOD & DRINKS
MyArkLaMiss

Investigative stop leads to 4th DWI arrest for Louisiana man

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Peter Butler, 41, of, Napoleonville, is behind bars after a recent stop by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The stop was initially for traffic offenses but that changed after the deputy interacted with Butler. “The deputy noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the suspect […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor […]
TRAFFIC
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities investigating mysterious disappearance of Natchitoches Parish man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are still investigating the mysterious disappearance of 49-year-old Steven Burkett of Marthaville, Louisiana. He was last heard from during the morning hours of February 12, 2022. Burkett was reported missing to NPSO around 11 p.m. on February 13 by a female friend who reported his […]
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy