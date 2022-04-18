ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

10-Year-old dies in house fire started by sibling, police says

 1 day ago

LOGANVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) -- A child is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County. Firefighters responded to the home on the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW near Old Loganville Road in unincorporated Loganville shortly before 5 a.m. When they...

