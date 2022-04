HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross Kamehameha Highway in the Hauula area on Oahu, Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:13 a.m. According to the report, a 59-year-old man was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway when he struck the 45-year-old pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway.

