GRAINS-Corn futures hit decade-high above $8/bushel on global supply concerns

 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures topped $8 a bushel and reached their highest price in nearly a decade on Monday on concerns over unfavorable U.S. weather slowing plantings and the Ukraine war disrupting grain exports. Traders worry chilly weather hampering plantings this spring...

Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean futures down 12 to 23 cents at midday | Friday, April 22, 2022

Grain prices are not performing well today. After the USDA announced some big weekly export sales for corn, grain prices traded higher at the 8:30 open and have been pulling back ever since. May options go off the board today, so we might see the market gravitate toward a specific strike level to exercise some positions today.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chinese soybean crushers slow bean buying on poor margins

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese soybean crushers have slowed bean purchases for deliveries through August as poor margins curbed appetite, traders and analysts said. Reduced demand in the world's top soybean buyer could cut China's appetite for bean imports, already forecast to drop in 2021/22 by nearly 10% from...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn, wheat futures firm after overnight weakness

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean, wheat and corn futures firmed on Friday, with all three commodities recovering from declines posted during the overnight trading session. The strength in soybeans stemmed from signs that demand for U.S. supplies remains strong even with newly harvested soybeans from...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC sees lower global corn production in 2022/23

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that global corn (maize) production would fall by 13 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season to 1.197 billion tonnes reflecting smaller crops in Ukraine and the United States. The inter-governmental body, in its first full assessment of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs to near 10-year high on U.S. planting delays

* U.S. planting delays, Ukraine war support grain, oilseed prices * Expectations of lower corn output in Brazil adds to supply woes (Adds quote in paragraph 3, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Wednesday, nearing decade-highs scaled in the previous session, as traders fretted over planting delays in the United States and a lack of supplies from war-torn Ukraine. Soybeans and wheat inched higher. "The estimated value of grain and oilseed market open interest closed the week at a historical high, driven by elevated prices as shortages of corn, wheat and vegetable oils appear imminent amid persistent and intensifying conflict in leading producer and exporter Ukraine," JPMorgan analysts said in a note. The most-active corn contract climbed 0.3% to $8.01-3/4 a bushel, as of 0315 GMT, not far from highest since September 2012 reached on Tuesday. Soybeans gained 0.3% at $16.96-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4% to $11.13-1/4. Chilly weather is delaying the start of U.S. corn plantings. The market is particularly sensitive to potential problems for the U.S. crop as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled Ukrainian grain exports. U.S. corn planting was 4% complete, as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting 5%. Dry weather forecast for the second half of April in Brazil's central area, where some of the country's largest grain producing states are located, might limit yields for the 2021/22 second corn crop, experts said. After seeing its first crop affected by the lack of rainfall, Brazil now hopes to harvest an 88.5 million-tonne second crop, which accounts for nearly 75% of its total corn output in a given year. For wheat, the USDA crop report also underscored drought risks to the crop that could exacerbate a shortfall in supply from Ukraine. The agency rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low. Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest what they call delays by the government in awarding tenders to the sector, although the action is not expected to affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario. The Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra) announced the strike on Tuesday, less than a week after protests by grains truck drivers snarled up transportation of soy and corn right in the middle of the harvest season. Ukraine has insufficient storage capacity even for its reduced 2022 grain harvest, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Tuesday, with the country struggling to export existing stocks during the invasion by Russia. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and small buyers of soybean and soyoil contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn steadies after pullback; soy oil rallies on Indonesia export ban

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine. Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia’s announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soy oil. Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.
