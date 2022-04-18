ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures top two-week high; cattle futures ease

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rallied to their highest price in more than two weeks on Monday, while live cattle and feeder cattle futures weakened. Hopes for increased domestic demand from summertime grilling and cookouts helped lift hog futures, analysts said. They added...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rally on strong pork prices, cash market strength

CHICAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Wednesday, with the most-active June contract jumping 2.4% and hitting an all-time high, supported by rising pork prices and strength in the cash market. CME April lean hog futures rose 2.3 cents to end at 102.55 cents per...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean futures down 12¢ to 23¢ at midday | Friday, April 22, 2022

Grain prices are not performing well today. After the USDA announced some big weekly export sales for corn, grain prices traded higher at the 8:30 open and have been pulling back ever since. May options go off the board today, so we might see the market gravitate toward a specific strike level to exercise some positions today.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs, soybeans edge higher

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday on disappointing weekly U.S. export sales and profit-taking after multi-year highs set this week, analysts said. Wheat futures also fell, retreating from recent six-week highs, while soybean futures rose on brisk export demand. As of 1:05 p.m. CDT (1805...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb on U.S. export optimism; wheat sags on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with the July contract hitting a two-month high on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed, analysts said. Corn followed soybeans higher, with front contracts leading the way up in both markets. But wheat futures fell...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn pulls back after reaching decade high on supply risks

CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended lower on Tuesday, consolidating below a decade high reached earlier, as traders assessed risks to global supply from the war in Ukraine and a slow start to planting in the United States. Wheat futures also weakened, with profit-taking...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle hit 2-month peak, led by rising cash markets

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange jumped to a two-month high on Thursday, led by firming cash cattle markets and optimism about a seasonal climb in U.S. beef demand as the summer grilling season nears, traders said. CME June live cattle futures settled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 8-14 cents, wheat up 1-7 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat futures led higher by gains in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. Concerns about persistent dry conditions in southern U.S. Plains as crop reaches key stages of development underpinning the wheat market. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 1 cent at $11.10 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat rose 7-1/4 cents to $11.83-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was up 6-3/4 cents at $11.79 a bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures mixed, with old-crop contracts edging higher on strength in wheat and soybeans. New-crop contract easing on mild profit-taking setback. * CBOT July corn futures ended overnight trading 1 cent higher at $8.00-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 14 cents per bushel * Strong export market supports soybeans, with old-crop contracts outperforming new-crop contracts on round of bull spreading. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean contract hit four-week high overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 10-1/2 cents at $17.02-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for third week of gains on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, with the market on track for a third week of gains underpinned by U.S. planting delays and concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans are set for a positive finish...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's sugarcane area fell 3.5% last season as soy, corn grow

April 20 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil switched 300,000 hectares of agricultural land from sugarcane to mostly soybeans and corn in the 2021/22 season that ended in March in the world's largest sugar producer, as competition for land increased due to high prices for grains. According to a report by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn hovers near 10-year high on U.S. planting delays

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Wednesday with prices trading close to a decade-high level scaled in the previous session as traders fretted over planting delays in the United States and a lack of supplies from war-torn Ukraine. Soybeans firmed, while wheat was largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active corn contract was up 0.1% at $8.00-3/4 a bushel, as of 0019 GMT, not far from highest since September 2012 reached on Tuesday. * Soybeans gained 0.3% to $17.21 a bushel and wheat held its ground at $11.09 a bushel. * Chilly weather is delaying the start of U.S. corn plantings. The market is particularly sensitive to potential problems for the U.S. crop as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled Ukrainian grain exports. * U.S. corn planting was 4% complete, as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting 5%. * Dry weather forecast for the second half of April in Brazil's central area, where some of the country's largest grain producing states are located, might limit yields for the 2021/22 second corn crop, experts said. * After seeing its first crop affected by the lack of rainfall, Brazil now hopes to harvest an 88.5 million-tonne second crop, which accounts for nearly 75% of its total corn output in a given year. * For wheat, the USDA crop report also underscored drought risks to the crop that could exacerbate a shortfall in supply from Ukraine. The agency rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low. * Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest what they call delays by the government in awarding tenders to the sector, although the action is not expected to affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario. * The Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra) announced the strike on Tuesday, less than a week after protests by grains truck drivers snarled up transportation of soy and corn right in the middle of the harvest season. * Ukraine has insufficient storage capacity even for its reduced 2022 grain harvest, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Tuesday, with the country struggling to export existing stocks during the invasion by Russia. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and small buyers of soybean and soyoil contracts, traders said. MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva holds opening news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings 1315: World Bank President David Malpass holds opening news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring 1400: US Existing Home Sales March Meetings 1800: U.S. Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn steadies after pullback; soy oil rallies on Indonesia export ban

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine. Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia’s announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soy oil. Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day mixed | Wednesday, April 20, 2022

May corn was up 11 ¾ cents with December corn up 1 ½ cents. May soybean futures 30 ¼ cents higher with November beans up 9 cents. May Chicago wheat closed down 11 cents. May Kansas City wheat closed down 8 ¼ cents, and May Minneapolis wheat closed unchanged.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Parana ports face unusually busy fertilizer import season

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Ports in one of Brazil's biggest farming states are handling an unusual amount of fertilizer after importers rushed to secure supplies amid fears that sanctions on Belarus and Russia would curtail trade, the Parana port authority said. Brazilian importers are keen to secure crop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's wheat crop may dip by a quarter in main breadbasket

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat production could fall 25% in the country's central producing region during the 2022/23 season, due to dry weather and creeping costs, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is a major grains producer and exporter, but the key commodity market has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, April 22, 2022

1. Wheat Futures Mixed, Corn and Beans Rise Overnight. Wheat futures were mixed in overnight trading while corn and beans rose. Chicago wheat futures fell overnight amid some profit-taking from speculative investors and on signs of weak demand for U.S. supplies. Export sales of wheat for the week that ended...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed fell in February

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in February fell to 46.7%, compared with 48.2% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Wednesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Feb-2022 Jan-2022 Feb-2021 Total Shipments 1,888,053 1,929,620 1,864,282 Main Ingredients Corn 46.7% 46.9% 48.2% Sorghum 1.0% 1.1% 1.3% Wheat 1.8% 1.9% 1.6% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China farm official warns against excessive culling of breeding sows

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese hog farmers should not excessively eliminate breeding sows, a farm official urged on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of heavy losses raised the risk of many exiting the business. However, profits are expected to return for pig farmers by the third quarter, although there...
AGRICULTURE

