LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures top two-week high; cattle futures ease

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Wednesday with prices trading close to a decade-high level scaled in the previous session as traders fretted over planting delays in the United States and a lack of supplies from war-torn Ukraine. Soybeans firmed, while wheat was largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active corn contract was up 0.1% at $8.00-3/4 a bushel, as of 0019 GMT, not far from highest since September 2012 reached on Tuesday. * Soybeans gained 0.3% to $17.21 a bushel and wheat held its ground at $11.09 a bushel. * Chilly weather is delaying the start of U.S. corn plantings. The market is particularly sensitive to potential problems for the U.S. crop as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled Ukrainian grain exports. * U.S. corn planting was 4% complete, as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting 5%. * Dry weather forecast for the second half of April in Brazil's central area, where some of the country's largest grain producing states are located, might limit yields for the 2021/22 second corn crop, experts said. * After seeing its first crop affected by the lack of rainfall, Brazil now hopes to harvest an 88.5 million-tonne second crop, which accounts for nearly 75% of its total corn output in a given year. * For wheat, the USDA crop report also underscored drought risks to the crop that could exacerbate a shortfall in supply from Ukraine. The agency rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low. * Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest what they call delays by the government in awarding tenders to the sector, although the action is not expected to affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario. * The Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra) announced the strike on Tuesday, less than a week after protests by grains truck drivers snarled up transportation of soy and corn right in the middle of the harvest season. * Ukraine has insufficient storage capacity even for its reduced 2022 grain harvest, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Tuesday, with the country struggling to export existing stocks during the invasion by Russia. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and small buyers of soybean and soyoil contracts, traders said. MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva holds opening news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings 1315: World Bank President David Malpass holds opening news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring 1400: US Existing Home Sales March Meetings 1800: U.S. Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

