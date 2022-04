Matt Sawhill served Statesboro and Bulloch County as the Area Manager for Georgia Power Company (GPC) since September 2017 before accepting a position with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). He has been very active in our community and has been a driving force impacting many organizations in our community. Matt was also a great friend to Grice Connect and always responsive to our request for information on power outages in our community. Keeping the community informed, especial in times of outages, was a role he took very seriously.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO