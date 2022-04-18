ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch joins Seattle Kraken investor group

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Marshawn Lynch is back in Seattle but not as a Seahawk. On Monday morning, the Seattle Kraken announced the former Seahawks running back, along with Grammy award-winning rapper Macklemore, had joined the hockey team’s investor group.

In perfect Beastmode form, video footage surfaced featuring Lynch riding a Zamboni at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

While the antics on the Zamboni were entertaining enough, nothing beats the statement Lynch provided in the official press release.

On God, I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined. As a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special.

As I look back on some of my accomplishments – I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 – I’m gonna continue to count my blessings. Being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me.

It gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city. And if you thought I was goin’ somewhere, nah Seattle, I’m here! Stand up!!!!

According to the team, in his role as an investor, Lynch will participate in the Kraken’s “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign and work with the club in planning events for young people as well as community activism.

Lynch also indicated he wasn’t afraid to step on the ice himself . . . perhaps a little something for Seattle fans to look forward to.

