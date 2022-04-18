ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Two Suspects Arrested In South Carolina Mall Shooting

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina police announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Columbia over the weekend. Authorities are still searching for a third suspect wanted for a shooting over the weekend that left over a dozen injured .

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced in a press conference on Monday (April 18) that Marquise Love Robinson was arrested in connection to the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall that injured 15 people on Saturday (April 16), per WLTX . Robinson is the second suspect arrested in the case, following Jewayne Price 's arrest.

Holbrook also announced that police are searching for a third suspect, 21-year-old Amari Sincere Jamal Smith , who is considered to be "armed and dangerous." Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911.

Price was originally just charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, but as of Monday he is facing the same charges as Robinson: nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. Smith is facing similar charges.

Fifteen people were injured during the mall shooting, nine from gunshots wounds and six from injuries sustained while trying to flee the mall, such as broken bones and a head injury. According to the news outlet, only one victim, a 73-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in fair condition. The other victims have since been treated and released.

Holbrook said the shooting wasn't random and likely stemmed from an ongoing conflict. Anyone with information regarding the the events that led to the shooting on Saturday is asked to call police at 803-545-3525.

#Mass Shooting
