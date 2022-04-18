ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GE recalls 155K refrigerators that have caused 37 injuries so far

By Noelle Haynes, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
( WKBN ) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that General Electric (GE) would be recalling six types of its stainless steel refrigerators.

The products, GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, have freezer doors that are detaching.

There have been 71 reports of the error, which has caused 37 injuries, including three ‘serious falls,’ the recall notice reads.

The impacted refrigerators, pictured below, were manufactured between February 2020 and August 2021. Affected model numbers, printed on a label found on the top of the left side inside of the refrigerator section, are:

  • GFE26JYMKFFS
  • GFE26JYMNFFS
  • GNE27EYMKFFS
  • GNE27EYMNFFS
  • GNE27JYMKFFS
  • GNE27JYMNFFS

According to the recall notice, affected models will have serial numbers that begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kZVV_0fCvb09h00
Roughly 155,000 GE refrigerators are being recalled due to fall hazards. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Affected models were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other home improvement and appliance stores throughout the U.S., as well as online through Lowe’s and Best Buy from February 2020 through January 2022.

GE is scheduling a free in-home repair for consumers with these refrigerators. The company is already contacting customers of the roughly 155,000 impacted refrigerators directly.

For more information, visit the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

