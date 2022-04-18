Children at South African School Say 'Ghost Granny' Slapped Them

Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

An elementary school in South Africa was forced to cancel classes for the day after several children reported being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a little old lady. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred last Thursday morning at the Phakamisani Primary School in the community of Plettenberg Bay when several youngsters claimed that a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks" had appeared before them in their classroom. Eerily, it was said that the suspected spirit was only visible to the students and that it proceeded to slap the children until they threw salt at it.

While the very weird account may sound like some kind of mischief on the part of the students in the form of a prank being played on their teacher, the terror that swept over the classroom was seemingly very real. Administrators at the school were forced to cancel classes over the unfolding furor and call the pupils' parents to retrieve their children. Excitement over what was happening at the school spread quickly on social media in the area to the point that word actually reached the mayor of the community, David Swart, who visited the school to "see if everything is under control."

Offering an update to the situation to a local reporter, he relayed the remarkable story with sincerity, explaining that "it seems like the kids saw an old lady in one of the classrooms and either this old lady chased them or she just disappeared." He went on to indicate that "there's a bit of uncertainty as to what this woman was doing, if she existed and they're looking into that." It would appear that the investigation turned up no sign of any interloper matching the description of the mysterious 'ghost granny' and so the school plans to hold a prayer session this week in the hopes of thwarting the sinister spirit.