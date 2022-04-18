ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Missing California teen found in Utah two years later

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvRv6_0fCvYmLZ00

PARK CITY, Utah ( KTVX ) – A teenager from California was found safe in Utah more than two years after he was reported missing.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing teen as Connerjack Oswalt, 19. He was first reported missing in September 2019 to the Clearlake Police Department in Northern California.

At the time, Oswalt was 16 years old. He was diagnosed with autism in 2014. His family had been searching for him ever since he went missing, handing out fliers, scanning social media and desperately chasing down fruitless leads. They even moved back to the town of his birth, Idaho Falls, hoping he would eventually make it back there.

Recently, Park City, Utah, residents reported spotting an individual pushing a shopping cart around town. Local deputies had encountered Oswalt several times, but said he was never aggressive toward law enforcement nor did he commit any crimes.

Mom sees son on news 1 year after reporting him missing

Last week, deputies were dispatched to reports of Oswalt sleeping outside a store in Summit County. Authorities found him cold and shivering at the time. He appeared to have been living on the streets there for about two weeks.

Oswalt reportedly did not tell officers his name, so a finger scan was administered to identify him. The scan produced results of a warrant out of Nevada. Authorities say they were suspicious that there was more to the story, so they continued investigating.

After placing Oswalt inside a patrol car to warm up, officials searched the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database where they discovered a listing for Oswalt.

There were discrepancies in the name’s spelling, so authorities reached out to the Oswalt family for confirmation.

Oswalt’s family drove from Idaho Falls to Summitt County to confirm his identity.

Social workers knowledgeable about autism took over Oswalt’s care after the reunion with his family, said Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright. His family is hoping to bring him back home soon.

“We didn’t treat him as a criminal. We treated as somebody that has something deeper that we needed to dig into,” Sheriff Justin Martinez said. “That intuition is what really reunited this family.”

The Associated Presss contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Jadelynn Hicks is no longer missing and is safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County deputies are looking for a missing teen. 15-year-old Jadelynn Hicks was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen leaving Riverside High School. She is 5’4″ tall, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Martinez
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Body found believed to be teen missing after boat accident

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Officials in Virginia say a body found off Chicoteague is believed to be a teen missing since a January boating accident that left one other teen dead and two injured. News outlets report that Virginia Marine Police said the body believed to be the missing 17-year-old...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy