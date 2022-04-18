ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What to do with your leftover Easter eggs

By Angel Colquitt
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWtO6_0fCvXwtO00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The time has come to reckon with the number of eggs you boiled for the holiday. Before you throw them out though, why not make something with them instead?

Here are some recipes to try out that utilize those boiled eggs.

Up close and personal with a few Savannah Chess professionals

Sliced Egg sandwich

This is the easiest recipe of all. From the website for the Egg Farmers of Canada, this recipe uses only five ingredients and takes less than five minutes to put together when you’ve already got your eggs boiled. You’ll love how simple it is and so will your kids.

The link for this recipe can be found here. This recipe yields one serving but once you have the ingredients out you can make plenty of sandwiches without a problem.

Egg salad

This recipe is also very simple and it is easily customizable. You can eat it by itself or add bacon, olives or any number of things to make it your own.

Hundreds show up to see two sea turtles released on Jekyll Island

Written by Holly Nilsson at “Spend with Pennies,” this recipe takes around 10 minutes to make if you already have your eggs at the ready. It makes a total of four servings and can be made into a sandwich or eaten by the bowl. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Breakfast Charcuterie Board

You don’t have to know how to pronounce “charcuterie” to love these fun boards. This recipe from “Noshing with the Nolands” shows exactly how to make a charcuterie board that you and the family can enjoy. The best part? You can use as many of those leftover Easter eggs as you want. It’s completely customizable.

This recipe can take as little as 20 minutes to put together, though it may take more time if you’re trying to make everything from scratch. You can find a link to the recipe with all of it’s great tips for charcuterie board arrangement through the link here.

Red Wine Pickled Vinegar Eggs

This recipe may be best enjoyed with a bowl of ramen, but you can also eat it on its own if you so desire. From the blog “Sweet Savant,” this recipe takes a lot longer than the others but is also very simple. It uses only seven ingredients and most of the time is spent pickling the eggs in the fridge.

Remembering Savannah’s youngest warrior, Hallie Grace

This recipe takes around an hour to put together and then must cool in the fridge overnight. It can stay in the fridge for up to a week. You can find more information by visiting the link here.

Portuguese Pizza

This recipe from “Olivia’s Cuisine” takes only ten minutes and is the perfect option to turn your leftover easter eggs into a meal. This pizza has ham, onions, eggs and olives along with other ingredients all piled together to make an interesting treat. This is definitely an option for those who want to make something with their kids.

This recipe makes one pizza but can easily be doubled or tripled to make several. You can find more information about the recipe by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

This Crock Pot Apricot Dijon Spiral Ham Makes the Best Easter Leftovers

This Crock Pot Spiral Ham recipe is my family‘s most requested ham recipe for Easter. This easy slow cooker supper calls for a 3- ingredient glaze that creates a juicy, tender, super moist ham like no other. The apricot dijon glaze is very simple to make and it gives the ham a sweet and salty flavor that’s over-the-top mouthwatering. It’s definitely a Crock Pot ham will have your dinner guests coming back for seconds (and thirds, and fourths).
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Savannah, GA
Mashed

Easter Egg Cookies Recipe

Easter egg cookies are undoubtedly one of the best desserts you can make for the holiday. These cookies would be great to go inside of the kiddos' Easter basket, or they would be a wonderful addition to serve with brunch. The cookies boast a sweet, chewy batter, and the addition of Cadbury mini eggs and chocolate chips live up to any chocolate lover's expectation.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 43

Here's what to do when you see spotted lanternfly eggs

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — It's that time of year when you may see something strange that resembles white spots on your car. "About 2 weeks ago, I had noticed the spots on my car and I really hadn't thought much about it," said Christy Obetz, a Loganville resident. Obetz initially...
LOGANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eggs#Egg Sandwich#Food Drink#Wsav#The Egg Farmers Of Canada
The Daily South

Brown Butter Easter Egg Blondies

Butter is no doubt an essential ingredient in all types of baked treats. And blondies—the vanilla-flavored counterpart to chocolate brownies—are no different. In addition to enhancing the texture, butter also lends richness in flavor. Browning the butter, as this recipe calls for, provides an even bigger boost, with its hints of nutty, caramel-y goodness that complement the vanilla and dark brown sugar that are also in the dessert.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Cult-Fave Muffin Flavor That Tastes Just Like Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we love about Costco, and one of them is that it’s the only place we can think of where we can buy an inflatable hot tub, new tires for our car, a $4 rotisserie chicken, and some bakery treats all in the same place. But it’s those bakery treats, not the tires or hot tubs, that keeps us heading back to Costco time and time again, with our...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWLP

RECALL: Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream contaminated with peanuts

(WWTI) — Some Turkey Hill ice cream products have been recalled due to contamination risks. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania has recalled select 48 oz. containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. This voluntary recall was issued because the product may contain undeclared peanuts as these […]
CONESTOGA, PA
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy