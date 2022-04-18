ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

Man caught on video stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on Decatur City Schools property

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecatur City Schools says it has once again been the victim of a theft on school property. The latest incident happened about 10 a.m. Saturday, when two catalytic converters were taken from school system...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Police arrest man in connection to catalytic converter theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts. In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts. On […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WBRE

Two catalytic converters stolen from local business

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from McCarthy Tire Service. Police say the theft happened between Thursday, March 24 at 5:00 p.m. and Friday, March 25 at 7:39 a.m. According to law enforcement, the crime occurred as the unknown suspect(s) removed and stole two […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Vehicles#Decatur Middle School#Decatur City Schools
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Wet concrete stops driver who drove around barriers

If the sign says "Road Closed," there's likely a good reason, as one motorist found out Wednesday in Akron. City officials say the driver went around warning signs and ended up stuck in freshly poured concrete at the intersection of Dart Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard around midmorning. Workers were...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WAAY-TV

Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Manhunt ends in subject's death

The subject of a Wednesday manhunt in Morgan County is dead, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop a truck that had been reported stolen, but the driver refused to stop and instead abandoned the truck near Community Lane and North Cedar Cove and Wilson Mountain roads near Hartselle and Falkville.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

3 charged after almost 3 pounds of pot, stolen gun found in Decatur bust

Three people face multiple charges after almost 3 pounds of marijuana was found in a Decatur drug bust. The Decatur Police Department searched a home in the 900 block of Carridale Street SW on Wednesday after multiple reports of drug activity and shootings there. Inside, police said they found more...
DECATUR, AL
actionnews5.com

Man charged with stealing catalytic converter at Methodist Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to Methodist Hospital’s parking garage on Union Avenue when a man fought with a security guard. According to the affidavit, a woman got off of work and went to her car on the first floor of the parking garage when she saw David Medlin laying between her car and his car. The woman asked him to move so she wouldn’t hit him and Medlin told her he was getting something from under his car.
MEMPHIS, TN
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police see rise in catalytic converter thefts

Your March 23 Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. VIDEO: Les' Dairy Bar in Meriden opens for the season. Two priests talked about their recent trip to Ukraine. Drivers tell Eyewitness News they are ready for relief at the pump. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hands On Hartford wants to avoid...
WATERBURY, CT
WAAY-TV

Elkmont man charged in robbery at Limestone County pharmacy

An Elkmont man is behind bars after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says he committed an armed robbery. Deputies responded to Salem Pharmacy in the 28,000 block of Highway 99 about 8:57 a.m. Thursday. They learned a man entered the business, indicated to the clerk he was armed, and...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy