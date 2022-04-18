ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Matt Walksler Rebuild A Rare Harley-Davidson WLDR Engine

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, 2022, the guys at Bikes and Beards brought what they thought was a Harley-Davidson WLA engine over to Matt Walksler at Wheels Through Time. As the story goes, they’d found an entire disused WLA that had sat, unridden, for decades—and then rode it back home (after sticking some...

