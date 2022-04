Bitcoin (BTC) whales are making moves as over $1 billion in BTC has flowed out from crypto exchange platforms over the last 24 hours. According to data from crypto insights firm Santiment, deep-pocketed BTC investors have been making over 4,000 transactions per day this week, each over at least $1 million, after hitting a low of around 2,300 transactions per day in early April.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO