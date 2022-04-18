ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Schweitzer Family, Engineer Labs donates record $20M toward WSU engineering college

KHQ Right Now
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) announced Monday a historic $20 million donation from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL). The money will go towards the construction of WSU’s Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture's new student access building. "When complete, the facility will...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical College of Wisconsin donation; $15M for cancer research lab

MILWAUKEE - There is a huge sense of gratitude among the people who make the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) operate – all thanks to a very big donation. "I believe the discoveries and clinical trials that will come from this investment will advance rare cancer treatments across the nation," said Dr. Gustavo Leone, Cancer Center Director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
95.7 KEZJ

New Activities Director for Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new activities director has been chosen for Canyon Ridge High School this upcoming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced last week the selection of Ted Reynolds to serve as the activities director for 2022-23. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the activities program, which includes all sports, drama, and debate teams. According to the district, Reynolds worked as the previous activities director for Twin Falls High School from 2017 to 2020 before he went to be activities director and assistant principal for the Vallivue School District in the Treasure Valley. Reynolds has degrees from Montana State University and the University of Idaho. He started in education for a school in New Mexico back in 1988. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Bonners Ferry for 13 years. Before working in the Magic Valley he was the athletic director and assistant principal for the Middleton School District. The current activities director, Sean Impomeni, is moving on to work as the head football coach at Ridgevue High School.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Society
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College

Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
POCATELLO, ID
NBCMontana

UM softball helps out MSUB for senior day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Snow and wind wreaked havoc in Billings Wednesday and put Montana State University Billings senior day in jeopardy. Head coach Lisa McKinney, who’s been coaching for 16 seasons, says she’s never seen this much snow so late in April. “This is Montana for you,...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy