Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli highlight Canada U18 roster

 3 days ago
Regina Pats' Connor Bedard Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Hockey Canada has announced the roster for this month’s U18 World Championship, and it includes several high-profile talents that should be of interest to NHL fans. Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, two of the top prospects for the 2023 draft, will both take part in the tournament that kicks off Saturday.

The full roster is as follows:

F Tanner Howe

F Nick Moldenhauer

F Josh Davies

F Josh Filmon

F Kocha Delic

F Mathew Ward

F Connor Bedard

F Pano Fimis

F David Goyette

F Brayden Schuurman

F Adam Fantilli

F Connor Hvidston

F Rieger Lorenz

F Matthew Wood

D Nolan Collins

D Lukas Dragicevic

D Michael Mastrodomenico

D Kalem Parker

D Grayden Siepmann

D Spencer Sova

D Owen Pickering

D Matthew Morden

G Nolan Lalonde

G Ethan Buenaventura

G Reid Dyck

While there will be a scout from every NHL team there to watch the group of 2022-eligible players, it is likely Bedard will draw much of the fan attention. The 16-year-old Regina Pats superstar was the first WHL player ever granted exceptional status, allowing him to enter the CHL a year early, and has lived up to the high expectations. In his first full season, he scored 51 goals and 100 points in 62 appearances, while also starring for Canada at the World Juniors. Despite the tournament being shut down after two games, he already had recorded four goals and five points.

Fantilli and other 2023-eligible players should also draw plenty of attention, as next year’s draft class continues to be hyped as a very deep group. The Toronto-born forward skipped out on the OHL to play in the USHL instead, maintaining his NCAA eligibility and joining the powerhouse Chicago Steel program in 2020. The 6’3″ Fantilli scored 37 goals and 74 points in 54 games this season, while also racking up 93 penalty minutes.

Pro Hockey Rumors

