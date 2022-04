The 2022 NFL Draft is just nine days away and by now, we have already cycled through countless mock drafts and numerous scenarios for the Buffalo Bills at pick 25. I think I'm confide t saying the Bills will take either wide receiver or cornerback at pick 25, barring a trade back and even then, they're likely still taking one. Running back has a small possibility as well with the likes of Breece Hall, but perhaps rounds 2-4 would be better suited for a running back.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO