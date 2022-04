If you get pulled over, you probably already know that you shouldn't get out of your vehicle. Although we are taught from a young age to trust those in uniform, lately there are people who are taking advantage of that trust, and using it to lure unsuspecting drivers into dangerous situations, including attempted theft and assault. According to the Central Texas Crime Facebook page, there has been a rash of local reports involving people pretending to be police officers in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO