Are you stuck in a baby name brainstorming rut? Hawaiian names are especially unique not only phonetically, but in their spelling and meanings, too. It’s not uncommon for monikers that are derived from the Hawaiian islands to have ocean, celestial, spiritual, or sun-inspired meanings. There are also beautiful names that adorn the same name as the islands, like Kauai and Maui. The beloved Disney characters Moana and Lilo also have names that stem from Hawaiian culture. You’ll find that many names begin with the letter “K,” another fun tidbit about Hawaiian name trivia.

13 DAYS AGO