Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Frida Mom Its First Pay With Change Partner

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 hours ago
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has introduced its first official Pay With Change partner, Frida Mom, a brand dedicated to educating women about the raw realities of motherhood.

Frida Mom, since its inception, has focused on normalizing the shared experience of motherhood by preparing women for the unglamorous aspects of pregnancy, breast care and postpartum recovery, according to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit statement.

Under their Pay With Change partnership, the two brands will collaborate on content that aims to change the conversation around the physical transformation into motherhood and postpartum recovery.

“Joining Sports Illustrated as its first official ‘Pay With Change’ brand partner is a perfect fit for Frida Mom because they have a valuable platform to disrupt the traditional narrative around womens’ bodies – especially those they feature who are mothers,” Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO and founder of Frida Mom, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appreciates the importance of highlighting these women authentically – C-Section scars and all – and welcome the progress we will make together as a result of this shared commitment.”

Women Juggling Dual Roles Featured

Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured a number of women who were juggling dual roles of being models and mothers, from Samantha Hoopes to Katrina Scott to Lais Ribeiro. Countless other women have been featured in the issue who have since had children like Emily DiDonato, Ashley Graham, Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady, Danielle Herrington and Alex Morgan, SI Swimsuit said in announcing the partnership .

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in January launched a new advertising mandate with Pay With Change that will allow only brands that are helping drive gender equality forward to be featured in the magazine’s annual print issue as well as across its digital footprint.

“When we announced ‘Pay With Change’ we set out to change the cost of doing business from just a monetary value to a currency of doing good – choosing only to celebrate and partner with companies who are creating change for women in the varied ways they need it,” MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said in a statement. “It’s extremely encouraging to find partners like Frida Mom who are willing to join in our endless commitment for change and we couldn’t be more excited to highlight their initiatives surrounding the realities of motherhood, pregnancy and postpartum recovery.”

Celebrating Companies Creating Change for Women

The Pay With Change platform celebrates companies that are creating change for women in the various ways, and all brands making progress, big or small, can buy in.

SI Swimsuit has changed the cost of doing business from a monetary value to a currency of doing good. All brands that prove they are creating change for women will be certified as a Changemaker, which is defined as a brand that has made, is making, and will make progress for women by May 2022 when the annual Swimsuit issue hits newsstands.

Each changemaking brand will then be able to purchase space within the SI Swimsuit 2022 print issue, which will feature only advertisements showcasing the progress each brand is making to build equity for all women. Brands will also be featured across SI Swimsuit's digital properties, including its social media channels. There are additional opportunities for Changemakers based upon investment dollars.

