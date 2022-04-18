ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Has the Best Kind of Problem with the Mustang Mach-E

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBgnO_0fCv63Vo00

When Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report said "it didn't take long for the Mustang Mach-E to make a mark" the iconic automaker wasn't kidding.

In fact, the 2022 all-electric model of the classic car has made such a mark that it is no longer available for retail order.

'Contact Your Dealer'

"Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order," according to a notice on Ford's Mach-e page. "Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers. Contact your dealer for more information."

In addition to high demand, Ford, like just about every other company on earth, has been hit with supply chain headaches and the ongoing semi-conductor shortage that forced the vehicle maker earlier this year to suspend production at plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico.

One poster on Twitter said the Mach-E sellout "is great news for Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Model Y.'"

"The $TSLA bubble ends once chip supplies normalize," another person responded. "Ford's Mach E will have triple the capacity and other new models will hit the market. Mach E being sold out shows that there's a lot of demand for it in the US."

Ford stopped taking orders for the Mach-E Premium and California Route 1 models last month.

Ford recently raises prices in the UK for the Mustang Mach-E due to increased material and energy costs. The vehicle is going for about $61,990, roughly $7,800 from the original launch price of $53,900.

The war in Ukraine has also sparked a shortage of certain raw materials.

'It's Time'

The company, run by Chief Executive Jim Farley, has promised to build two million EVs annually by 2026.

Ford delivered fewer than 7,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter, mainly the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV.

However, Farley tweeted about the start of production and deliveries of the long-awaited F-150 Lightning electric pickup on April 26.

The Mustang Mach-E is produced at a Ford Motor plant located in Cuautitlán, Mexico. Ford hopes to increase production there to 200,000 units a year by 2023.

The company was also planning to produce other electric vehicles at the same factory, such as the electric versions of the Ford Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator.

The Mustang, which marked its 58th birthday on April 17, made its debut at the New York World's Fair in 1964 when it was unveiled by Henry Ford II.

'Pony Car'

Named for a World War II fighter plane, the Mustang was the first type of vehicle to be known as a "pony car" and Ford sold more than 400,000 Mustangs within its first year of production.

Interest in electric vehicles in general has soared 70% since January as fuel prices have skyrocketed, according to a report by the auto industry analysis company Recurrent.

The report also found that people who wanted to buy EVs have been having a difficult time doing so because of inventory issues, supply chain problems and price increases of 25% from a year ago.

But at electric vehicles become more popular, they have also become more expensive, Recurrent said, with prices jumping 25% year-over-year.

Demand for EVs is so high that owners who decide to sell have recouped almost all of their original purchase price, the report found.

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford Ii
Person
Henry Ford
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Ford Motor Company Report#Contact Your Dealer#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#California Route 1
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy