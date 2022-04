ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades, Feeding Southwest Virginia has helped many across the region keep food on the table, a need that has risen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. ”During the pandemic there was an uplift in SNAP benefits of 15% that helped families get more food on their table,” said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO