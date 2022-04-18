ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Banner, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Banner; Scotts Bluff DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In and around Scottsbluff, Gering and Harrisburg. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Public reported dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is lifting, so the Dense Fog Advisory is being allowed to expire.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flamingo, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:35 AM CDT Friday the stage was 2.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:35 AM CDT Friday was 2.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado#Wind Gust#Royal Palm Ranger
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 18.1 Fri 8 am CDT 16.6 12.5 10.2
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Story The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in central Iowa Marshall County in central Iowa Southeastern Story County in central Iowa * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshalltown, Newton, State Center, Baxter, Rock Creek Lake, Le Grand, Colo, Melbourne, Kellogg, Gilman, Albion, Collins, Rhodes, Mingo, Laurel, Haverhill, Oakland Acres, Ferguson, Green Mountain and Valeria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JASPER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Fairfield, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Fairfield; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Greene; Guthrie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND NORTHERN GUTHRIE COUNTIES At 1008 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding occurred in Bagley and Jamaica. While the water is no longer rising, the water has not receded. Flooding is still a danger in the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coon Rapids, Lake Panorama, Bayard, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 70.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 70.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 71.9 feet early Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Grand River near Sumner Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 8.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Rankin and Hinds Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 29 feet, Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 15.1 feet by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Jackson 28.0 28.4 Fri 8 am CDT 27.8 25.5 21.8
HINDS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy