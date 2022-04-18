Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Story The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in central Iowa Marshall County in central Iowa Southeastern Story County in central Iowa * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshalltown, Newton, State Center, Baxter, Rock Creek Lake, Le Grand, Colo, Melbourne, Kellogg, Gilman, Albion, Collins, Rhodes, Mingo, Laurel, Haverhill, Oakland Acres, Ferguson, Green Mountain and Valeria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
