Familiar, downtown Spartanburg site selected for new complex. County council votes in favor.

A familiar downtown site has been chosen for the construction of the new joint Spartanburg city-county government complex.

The block containing City Hall on West Broad Street was chosen to build the 180,000-square-foot complex, according to a resolution Spartanburg County Council approved Monday night.

The city-owned site was chosen over nine other potential sites, according to County Administrator Cole Alverson.

City Council will consider the resolution at its next meeting next Monday night, April 25, City Manager Chris Story said.

"I'm glad to reach this point," Story said Monday. "It's a positive thing for this community to have facilities that will last generations, and being done in a thoughtful way."

County Councilman David Britt praised the selection of the site downtown.

"The heart of Spartanburg is the city of Spartanburg," Britt said. "It's much like a body. If the heart's not strong, the body will not be strong. And we have the strongest body in the state, if not the country. It's all of us pulling together in the same direction for one thing, our residents – to make Spartanburg a better place to live, work and play."

County Councilman Monier Abusaft said he is glad the site chosen is in his district, where he and others lobbied to get the penny tax passed in 2017.

"Placing this site in District 1, when it could have gone other places, in selecting a place that is driving downtown sort of south, this brings that center of gravity toward the south side," he said. "It's bringing in more of the African community into the economic windfall that we talk about all the time."

Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice and City Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn attended the meeting to show the city's support of the resolution.

"To put it right there on City Hall's block is a tremendous statement to the city and for the city, and also for the (county) council," Rice said.

The project is being funded by the six-year penny sales tax that voters approved in 2017. The tax was projected to bring in more than $217 million in revenue, enough to pay for a new county courthouse, city-county complex, Emergency Operations Center and two parking garages.

Alverson said revenues from the tax have been exceeding expectations, which is a good thing if revised construction costs exceed projections.

"I'm excited for us to kick off this next phase of the capital penny project and work in partnership with the city to continue the momentum between Spartanburg County and the downtown," Alverson said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Most cost-effective site

At $600,000 to $700,000 for demolition and development, Alverson said the City Hall site cost less than estimates for the other sites considered, which ranged from $1.2 million to more than $8 million.

Also, the City Hall site is also within a short walk to Morgan Square, which he said residents have said they wanted.

The 2-acre City Hall block is bounded by West Broad and West Kennedy streets, and Church and Spring streets.

The city owns City Hall and the fire station along Spring Street, and efforts are underway to acquire four other parcels east of City Hall on the Church Street side of the block, Story said.

Courthouse construction starts: New 6-story Spartanburg courthouse seen as a focal point downtown, economic boost

The new joint complex – expected to be four to six stories in height – will house all the county departments in the current county administration building on North Church Street, except for the coroner's office and the public defender's office, Alverson said.

It will also house all the city departments currently at City Hall, Story said, except for the police department. A new 45,000-square-foot police facility will be built at the intersection of St. John and Wofford streets, and is currently in the planning and design phases, Story said.

The Sheriff's Office will remain at its current location at 8045 Howard St., according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The city fire department plans to relocate later this summer from Spring Street to a new 60,000-square-foot station under construction at 500 Wofford St., Story said.

Alverson said a new 500- to 600-space parking garage will be built on the same block of the new city-county complex.

Completion expected in 2025

Alverson said Clerestory Projects Group in Spartanburg will oversee the design and construction, and bids will be sought for design, to be followed by construction bids. That process is estimated to take 18 months, followed by two years of construction and completion in 2025.

Total cost of the new joint complex and parking garage is estimated at $65 million, but Alverson said he will soon provide new cost estimates due to the rise in construction costs over the past year.

Story said all city departments at the existing City Hall will be relocated to temporary locations prior to the demolition and during construction of the new complex. Some city departments located elsewhere due to space needs will be moved into the new complex, he said.

Why a new City of Spartanburg-Spartanburg County complex is needed

A new joint complex is needed because both the City Hall and County Administration Building were built in the early 1960s before modern codes and standards. Both are overcrowded and have inadequate heating, ventilation and cooling. By sharing the cost, it would be less expensive to operate and maintain.

The county complex on North Church Street was converted from a former Sears department store into county offices, while City Hall at 145 W. Broad St. is overcrowded and would need millions of dollars in repairs and upgrades to bring it up to date, city officials have said.

Spartanburg Development: Downtown Fairfield Inn & Suites, Fretwell and Courthouse updates

Part of the project is a new 600-space parking garage for public and county staff that opened last year on Library Street, next to the courthouse site.

The main part of the project is a new 340,000-square-foot courthouse along North Daniel Morgan Avenue is well under construction behind the current courthouse on Magnolia Street. The site is bordered by St. John Street and Library Street.

The new six-story, $120 million facility will include 17 courtrooms, one hearing room, a jury assembly room, jury deliberation rooms and shell spaces for future use.

Alverson said the new courthouse is expected to open in October 2023. When it opens, the current 64-year-old courthouse will be demolished and a landscaped plaza will replace that part of the site facing Magnolia Street.

Another part of the project is a new 12,000-square-foot Emergency Operations Center on Fairforest Road near Business 85 and Interstate 85. It will house Emergency Management Services, Emergency Operations Center, Hazardous Materials Operations and 911 center.

