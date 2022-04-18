Forest Service reminds recreators of spring rules to protect wildlife, minimize trail damage

Photo Credit: Jeremy Janus. File photo. (iStock)

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service want to remind outdoor recreators that there are springtime rules in place to protect wildlife, and to minimize trail damage at White River National Forest.

“As we start seeing these beautiful spring days, people naturally want to get out and recreate on the forest,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

“We want people to know before they go and understand what is allowed where they are recreating. We have these established dates and wildlife closures to protect roads and trails from damage during mud season and to protect wildlife," he said.

Summer vehicles like mountain bikes, OHVs, four-wheel drive and other wheeled vehicles are not allowed in the national forest until May 21 in most areas. There are also closures in critical elk calving areas, as late as July 1, according to the service.

“Elk return to these areas every year because they offer water, forage and the seclusion they need to survive, birth and nurse without being startled or disrupted. Repeated disturbance to elk from people and dogs in calving season in these critical areas has led to lowered calf survival rates," said Natasha Goedert, wildlife and fish program manager.

“We are seeing an increasing number of violations from mountain bikers and off-highway vehicles on roads and trails not yet open, as well as from hikers, dog walkers, and cyclists in areas closed for elk calving,” Fitzwilliams said.

Information on the specific areas where closures apply can be found, here.