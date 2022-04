MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Immigration talks between the Biden administration and the Cuban government began Thursday in Washington. While the talks seem to make sense in light of the large number of migrants, local exiles say Cuba has a poor history of abiding by immigration agreements. Among the migrants crossing the U.S. southern border, are large numbers of Cubans. An estimated 40,000 are living in the U.S. with final deportation orders from an immigration judge, but they cannot be sent back to Cuba because the Cuban government has stopped accepting them. Now, the Biden administration has begun talks with Cuban government officials in Washington to...

IMMIGRATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO