Princess Charlene of Monaco spent Easter with her family after battling a mystery illness that kept her in South Africa. “Happy Easter ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a portrait of her, husband Prince Albert II and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posing near a basket with a white rabbit. Charlene, 44, shared additional photos of her family on her Instagram Story, including one of them attending Easter Mass at the Palace of Monaco’s private chapel with chaplain Père Penzo. The family portrait is the first official photo released since August 2021. As Page Six exclusively reported, Charlene “almost died” in South Africa after...

