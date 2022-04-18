Tax fraud sends woman to prison

A woman has been sentenced to prison for preparing and filing false income tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On April 11, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña sentenced Lisa Gonzalez to 12 months and a day in federal prison. Saldaña further ordered Gonzalez to pay $301,908 in restitution to the IRS. Gonzalez had pleaded guilty on Sept. 9.

During sentencing, the court heard additional evidence detailing that from 2012 to 2015, Gonzalez learned how to conduct her own scheme while working for another tax preparer, who was also convicted of the same crime.

“At the time of her plea, Gonzalez admitted she prepared fraudulent tax returns for clients under a business known as BG Tax Service. The false income tax returns resulted in a total loss of $301,908 in tax revenue for the IRS,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Gonzalez made false claims for earned income tax credit, business income losses, child tax credits, farm income, itemized deductions, residential energy credits, general business credits and American Opportunity credits.

Gonzalez remains out on bond but will voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.

IRS-Criminal Information conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam L. Goldman prosecuted the case.