Man shot, killed during quarrel in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday.
At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt. According to the Associated Press, Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was convicted of murder in March and sentenced by a Lake County judge on April 14. Tribitt’s body was found in September 2019, in a Gary, Indiana alley, with her hands bound behind her back with cords. Tribbit was reportedly found five days after she met Simmons at a birthday party in Chicago, as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shaw called the killing an “execution.”
NORTH LAWNDALE — Students, teachers and loved ones at Holy Family School in North Lawndale are grieving the loss of two members of the school community who were killed earlier this month in West Humboldt Park. Joseph Stokes, the physical education teacher at Holy Family, and Dejuan Thomas, a...
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
The younger brother of Chicago producer Young Chop was reportedly shot and killed on Sunday (April 17). According to an Instagram post from SayCheeseTV, Johnny May Cash was hit in the thigh and later succumbed to his injuries. “Chicago rapper, Young Chop’s brother Johnny May Cash, was killed today after...
A Mississippi murder suspect who got pregnant in jail, then was released and then rearrested threw herself on the mercy of the court Monday and entered an open plea to manslaughter. Sentencing is set for May 27 for Jessica Aldridge, whose attorney, Cynthia Stewart, unexpectedly made an open plea on...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Chatham. At 2:54 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Area Two detectives were questioning one person of interest late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
A FORMER college soccer player and his dad's business partner were found dead in a hotel room as police launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths. Sheldon van Deventer, a co-owner of Erie Sports Park league, and Declan Bingham - an ex-Gannon University soccer player and son of Deventer's business partner - were found dead Saturday morning in a Chicago hotel room.
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. Around 2 p.m., Chicago police responded to an alley in the 3600 block of W. Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood where they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his head. He was...
Two people were killed Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in a South Side park. Chicago Police say that around 8:30 Monday night a red SUV was speeding along curvy Morgan Drive in Washington Park then went out of control and slammed into a tree.
Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death inside a home in Evanston over the weekend. Andy Aphour, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing that killed his sister, Karen Aphour, 30, on Saturday night. At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police were called to the 100 block of Callan Avenue – just across Howard Street from the boundary between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. They found Karen Aphour at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told responding officers ahead of time that Andy Aphour was still in the home. He was arrested without incident. During the investigation, Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister, police said. The stabbing was preceded by a quarrel about routine household chores, police said. Bond for Andy Aphour was set Monday at $300,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.
Police recovered the body of a popular Chicago-area transgender rights advocate from Lake Michigan, eight days after the activist was last seen alive. The body of Elise Malary, 31, of Evanston, Illinois, was found along the lakefront Thursday afternoon by a 19 year-old Swiss tourist who was in the city to visit his grandmother. Police confirmed her identity to ABC 7 on Saturday.
Comments / 0