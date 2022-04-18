ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio police hold latest seized vehicles auction Tuesday

By Priscilla Aguirre
 22 hours ago
The San Antonio Police Department has announced its next scheduled asset seizure vehicle auction.  (San Antonio Police Department)

The San Antonio Police Department has announced its next scheduled asset seizure vehicle auction. According to a news release , the vehicle auction will be on Tuesday, April 19 at the Growden Pound located at 3625 Growden Road.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m., according to SAPD . Bidders must register before the start of the sale. All can register and view the vehicles when the gates open. There will be 16 vehicles included in the auction, such as a 1999 Ford F150 Truck, a 2001 Cadillac El Dorado, and a 2003 BMW 7 Series.

The San Antonio Police Department has announced its next scheduled asset seizure vehicle auction.  (San Antonio Police Department)

For those who want to bid, payment must be by cash or credit card (no American Express). Units must be paid for on the day of the sale, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Vehicles may be picked up on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, all vehicles must be removed by 6 p.m. on Friday.

All vehicles have been cleared for auction by the City of San Antonio, according to SAPD.

