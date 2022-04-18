Arturo Villalobos Arrested For Shooting Acquaintance During Argument

DENVER (CBS4) – A 40-year-old Denver man has been jailed on a homicide charge after an argument Thursday evening ended in the death of an acquaintance.

Arturo Villalobos was arrested Saturday by officers from the Denver and Commerce City police departments.

The victim of the shooting passed away that same day.

Denver PD officers were called to an urgent care clinic in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday. There, they found a man who had been driven to the clinic with a gunshot wound.

The shooting, according to DPD, occurred in the 300 block of South Eliot Street.

Villalobos was advised of the 1st Degree Murder charge Sunday morning in Denver County Court. No future hearings are scheduled, according to online court records.

Villalobos was also charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Online court records show he was sentenced to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections regarding a 2004 drug possession case in Gilpin County.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released yet by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office. But Denver PD did confirm Monday that the victim and the suspect knew one another and were engaged in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.