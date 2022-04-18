ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

BOLDERBoulder Returns After 2 Years Off Thanks To Pandemic

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After two years, the BOLDERBoulder is back! Organizers say the popular 10K race will be at full capacity with a traditional route this year.

The race returns on Memorial Day, May 30. Registration is now open .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEy2q_0fCuoQxA00

(credit: CBS)

“We’ve missed our participants and our spectators and we know they’ve missed us. It’s great to be back with this fantastic outdoor community event,” said Race Director Cliff Bosley in a news release on Monday.

The 42nd event will also pay tribute to more than a million men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country as well as veterans and active duty military members.

At least 35,000 people are expected to attend the race.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tony Edwards Withdraws Name From Search For Principal After Community Backlash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is known for its solid reputation as a school, but the reputation of the person who was picked as the sole finalist for principal was recently called into question. Tony Edwards was arrested in 2016 and later convicted in a domestic violence incident. Now he has withdrawn his name from consideration. Tony Edwards (credit: CBS) “I think it’s the right move because we want to keep our standards high here, and that doesn’t show the right message,” said Daniel Mohrbacher, a parent. The schools’ search committee sent out an email to parents stating, “Because of...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
CBS Denver

Coloradans On The Spectrum Work To Overcome Challenges Of The Pandemic

(CBS4) – The impact of COVID-19 on people with autism has always been greater. Data suggests people with developmental or intellectual disabilities are more likely to contract COVID than others. As neuro-typical people emerge from the pandemic, many on the autism spectrum are catching up. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 44 children have autism. Autism is more than four times more common in boys than girls and ASD is far more underdiagnosed in females. Jo Klein says she always knew she felt different or didn’t belong. The 72 year old was diagnosed with autism late in life...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Newly Licensed Marijuana Lounge Closed on 4/20

Tetra Lounge, the newly licensed marijuana-friendly smoking lounge in RiNo, probably won't be open in time for 4/20, according to its owner. After a ribbon-cutting on March 30 with Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate Tetra's new pot hospitality license, Dewayne Benjamin was confident that he'd pass the city's final inspections in time to mark the cannabis holiday on April 20. After all, he'd been operating Tetra as a private, members-only marijuana smoking lounge at 3039 Walnut Street since 2018, and had been renovating the building to make sure it would be up to code when inspection time came.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolderboulder#Race
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
New Country 99.1

Colorado Puppy to be Sworn in by Arapahoe County Sheriff

This cute four-month-old black labrador retriever will be sworn in on Tuesday as an official therapy dog for Arapahoe County. The pup, named Zeke, will spend his days working at Newton Middle School in Littleton with his handler, School Resource Officer, Deputy Travis Jones. Zeke's first course of action will be basic obedience training followed by an A.K.C good citizen class. After completion of the two courses, Zeke will then go through an intensive class to become a therapy dog.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Nonprofit Says Grant Will Help Combat Youth Violence

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The city of Aurora is one step closer to approving a new plan that addresses youth violence. The Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program presented a strategy to city council members Monday. RELATED: Aurora Develops New Youth Violence Prevention Programs: ‘We’re In A Critical Stage’ The city’s violence prevention team spent a year coming up with a plan, but a few city leaders had objections to the strategy. Some say there needs to be more understanding about what’s driving youth violence. The city is giving $500,000 to community programs working to combat youth violence. Local nonprofit Compound of Compassion applied for the...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Primitive Trail Construction Underway To Hanging Lake

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There is hope that a trail to Hanging Lake will be able to reopen this summer after last summer’s mudslides damaged the popular tourist destination. The White River National Forest is working on a primitive trail to the pristine lake. (credit: CBS) First, the trail was ravaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire that burned in Glenwood Canyon in 2020. Then, flash flooding on the burn scar caused massive damage in the canyon, including millions of dollars of devastation on Interstate 70 last summer. (credit: CBS) Last August, aerial video of the popular Colorado stop showed the once-turquoise lake possessing a dark brown color. A few weeks later, the lake had returned to its blue color. Hanging Lake Trail is closed to visitor until further notice and there is concern that it may not fully reopen with a permanent trail for years. (credit: CBS)
LAKE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Stage Set For Mile High 420 Fest At Civic Center Park

(CBS4) — Civic Center Park will be packed for the Mile High 420 Festival Wednesday afternoon. This will be the biggest event since the park closed after a major cleanup in 2021. About 30,000 people are expected to be in attendance. (credit: CBS) The 420 fest will be one of the biggest events the park has seen since it reopened in November 2021. Event organizers are looking to leave the park in much better shape than another 420 rally did back in 2017. That’s when the park was left in shambles with trash everywhere after the event. The event organizers were fined...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

University Of Northern Colorado Hosts Chicano Awareness Week

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley is hosting its first Chicano Awareness Week. There are still some events happening this week. University of Northern Colorado (credit: CBS) Through 9 p.m. Wednesday, there is a Brown Business Popup at the campus commons where local businesses are featured. Live music will also be featured. At 7 p.m. Thursday, there is a “Symbols of Resistance” film screening that will highlight untold stories of the Chicano movement with a focus on events in Colorado and New Mexico. On Friday, there is a car show at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. That begins at 5 p.m. LINK: University of Northern Colorado
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Approves Resolution To Allow Frontier More Gates At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council moved forward with new development contracts involving Frontier Airlines at a meeting on April 18. The council approved the airline’s request to expand its gate allotment. The airline will expand the number of gates from nine to 14 at the east end of Concourse A. All of those gates will be designated as ground loaded. (credit: CBS) The 10 year agreement includes a 120,000 square foot facility. There will also be an 8,000 square foot maintenance facility. Construction should be complete by summer of 2024.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy