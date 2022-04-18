BOLDERBoulder Returns After 2 Years Off Thanks To Pandemic

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After two years, the BOLDERBoulder is back! Organizers say the popular 10K race will be at full capacity with a traditional route this year.

The race returns on Memorial Day, May 30. Registration is now open .

“We’ve missed our participants and our spectators and we know they’ve missed us. It’s great to be back with this fantastic outdoor community event,” said Race Director Cliff Bosley in a news release on Monday.

The 42nd event will also pay tribute to more than a million men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country as well as veterans and active duty military members.

At least 35,000 people are expected to attend the race.