Dalton Schultz says Cowboys offense isn't as good without Amari Cooper

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Since taking over as starting tight end in place of the injured Blake Jarwin in 2020, Dalton Schultz has continued to trend upward for Dallas. That season, he finished with a career-high 63 catches for 615 yards. A year later, Schultz maintained the starting role even with Jarwin back and had a breakout season. He replaced those career highs with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Schultz impressive season came in his fourth year, his contract season, and forced the Cowboys into using their franchise tag on the former fourth-round pick. This season, he’s set to make $10.9 million fully guaranteed, but he expressed his interest in a long-term deal at the first day of voluntary workouts in Dallas.

During his first two years in the NFL, Schultz was a blocking tight end and didn’t enter the field for many pass-catching opportunities. Following the sudden jump to the starting role, that obviously changed but his blocking suffered because of it.

This offseason, Schultz has added five or six pounds to help regain what was lost in that part of his game.

With the franchise tag, the pressure is ramping up for Schultz. He’ll be expected to produce on a weekly basis and the loss of Amari Cooper puts more on his shoulders to keep the offense rolling. That’s 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games that Schultz has to help fill.

There’s no doubt the offense lost arguably its best weapon and Schultz admitted there’s a drop-off that needs to be avoided.

As a tight end, Schultz has become the safe option for quarterback Dak Prescott if no one is open. During the 2021 season, their chemistry grew as the time passed and it led to Schultz leading the team in catches and yards in the playoff loss to the 49ers.

This offseason, Prescott and Schultz have plenty of time to improve on that connection, and Schultz noted he and his quarterback are “ahead of where we were” a year ago.. After finishing fifth in touchdowns and sixth in yards at his position, any improvement would make Schultz a premier tight end worthy of a long-term deal. That’s exactly what Schultz wants and he wishes for it to be in Dallas.

As of now, the Cowboys have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to sign Schultz to a long-term deal. If the extra offseason work and opportunities without Cooper lead to a continuation of his upward trend, Schultz could turn into an even bigger piece of the pie for the Dallas salary cap. If a long-term deal isn’t reached this summer, that’s a risk the Cowboys will soon be taking.

