ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rgXH_0fCujUah00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4166Fe_0fCujUah00
Texas attorney breaks down judge's decision on federal mask mandate for travel 08:31

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSDFW/AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. Health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mandate, recently extended by the U.S. Centers for disease control and prevention, covered a vast array of transportation, from airplanes and trains to city subways and ride-sharing vehicles such as Uber.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule making procedures that left it fatally flawed.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The judge said "a limited remedy would be no remedy at all" and courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

"Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate," she wrote.

The justice department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling. The CDC also declined to comment.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that federal agencies were still assessing the court decision Monday afternoon.

"This is obviously a disappointing decision," Psaki said, "The CDC is recommending wearing a mask on public transit."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who was not directly involved in the case but has battled against many government coronavirus requirements, praised the ruling in a statement on Twitter.

"Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate. Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end," Desantis tweeted.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until may 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The mandate covered all types of transportation in the U.S. As well as requiring masks in any transportation hub, such as an airport, seaport or bus terminal. It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether or not some of these entities would continue to require masks on their own.

United Airlines told employees that the mask rule remains in effect while federal officials decide how to respond to the judge's ruling. Other airlines and their trade group, Airlines for America, did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the ruling was released.

The association of flight attendants, the nation's largest union of cabin crews, has recently taken a neutral position on the mask rule because its members are divided about the issue. On Monday, the union's president appealed for calm on planes and in airports.

"The last thing we need for workers on the frontlines or passengers traveling today is confusion and chaos," union leader Sara Nelson said.

Nelson said it takes airlines 24 to 48 hours to put new procedures in place and tell employees about them. She said passengers should to check with airlines for updates about travel requirements.

In New York, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Communications Director Tim Minton said, "We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the Florida court order."

The MTA operates New York city buses and subway trains as well as two commuter rail lines. Face coverings have been mandatory on all trains and buses since early in the pandemic.

The federal mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in congress also fought to kill the mandate.

Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, and yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.

There have been a series of violent incidents on aircraft that have mainly been attributed to disputes over the mask-wearing requirements.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 by two plaintiffs and the health freedom defense fund, described in the judge's order as a nonprofit group that "opposes laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures and devices against their will."

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

‘As long as I sit in the chair:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis rules out COVID restrictions as cases rise

MIAMI – At a news conference in Miami on Tuesday — while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks an emerging dominant strain of COVID-19 that now accounts for 72% of new infections in the U.S. — Gov. Ron DeSantis quashed any potential for further state-supported COVID-19 restrictions in Florida, as the state once again experiences an upward trend in cases.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tim Minton
Person
Ron Desantis
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
Rolling Stone

Joe Manchin Hobnobbed With Billionaire Trump Donors at Palm Beach Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz held a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in Florida last month, CNBC reported on Monday. The $5,000-per-plate event attracted at least 50 executives, many of them notable Republican donors, as well as Manchin himself, who said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, according to one attendee. A spokesperson for Peltz confirmed the fundraiser at the former Wall Street executive’s $95 million Palm Beach, Florida, estate. “Mr. Peltz supports Mr. Manchin,” Anne Tarbell told CNBC in an email. “He believes Mr. Manchin is a rare elected politician...
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voids#Subway#Cdc#Aircraft#Cbsdfw#Ap#U S Health
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy