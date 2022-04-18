ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

By Bob Cooper, Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

Athletes have surely suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy since at least 688 B.C. when boxing was introduced at the Ancient Greek Olympics. Yet it didn’t receive widespread recognition until after the ’00s when Pittsburgh forensic pathologist Bennet Omalu began investigating the link between repeated head trauma among NFL players and the degenerative brain disease. The 2015 film “Concussion,” in which Will Smith played Dr. Omalu as he fought the NFL’s attempts to dismiss his research, raised widespread awareness about the issue. The CTE-linked suicides of NFL stars Junior Seau, Aaron Hernandez, and Andre Waters drew further attention to these dangers.

The NFL finally acknowledged the link in 2016.

CTE is caused by repeated head trauma that often leads to mood and behavioral disorders and dementia. In 2017, researchers found CTE to be a root cause of death in 99% of former NFL players they examined . The league’s response has included new safety rules and improved helmets.

The growing awareness of the disease has led to rules and equipment changes in other contact sports while more than 3,000 athletes pledged to donate their brains for research upon their deaths. HealthMatch has compiled a list of 10 leading active and retired athletes who are among them.

Reggie Williams

– Sport: Football

Success has followed Reggie Williams, 67, all his life. He attended Dartmouth on an academic scholarship, where he held a College Hall of Fame career as a linebacker. He went on to record 62 sacks during 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, played in two Super Bowls, and twice earned “NFL Man of the Year” honors. He later served on the Cincinnati City Council and was vice president of Disney Sports Attractions.

Severe mood swings convinced Williams he has CTE, and in 2020, he announced he would donate his brain to research. “I want to do anything I can to make football safer and help the next generation of athletes,” he said. “You can’t give up because there are ways to manage [CTE] symptoms and live a healthy life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHvV4_0fCuj1K700
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, right, finds himself topsy-turvy after being hit by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in second half action of Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac’s Silverdome, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982. (AP Photo)

Mark Henry

– Sport: Wrestling

It’s hard to think of what Mark Henry hasn’t done to cement his reputation as a world-class strongman. Henry, 50, is best known as a longtime WWE wrestler with two world titles, but before that, he was a two-time Olympic weightlifter and a world-champion powerlifter who still holds world powerlifting records.

He took a lot of hits during a 25-year WWE career, though, even when he clocks in at 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds. Knowing that, he announced in 2019 he would donate his brain to research. “Maybe it will help with figuring out how things work [including] kids playing sports,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tz6bh_0fCuj1K700
Wrestler Ryan Reeves, left, known as Ryback, slams Mark Henry during their match Sunday, April 7, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J., during the WWE Wrestlemania 29 event. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Demolition of Tennessee’s largest mansion set to begin in Knoxville

Abby Wambach

– Sport: Soccer

Heading the ball in soccer is as routine as being tackled in football—and maybe even more dangerous in the long term. Abby Wambach headed the ball more than most players.

Research revealing the dangers of repeated head injuries helped convince Wambach, the U.S. Women’s National Team all-time leading scorer, to join teammates Brandi Chastain and Megan Rapinoe in announcing in 2016 that she would donate her brain. A violent collision with a teammate in 2013 resulted in her only diagnosed concussion , and after that, she began heading the ball less often due to CTE concerns. She figures she has suffered “hundreds” of micro-concussions on the field. “I cringe [now] whenever players go up to head a soccer ball,” she said. “I cringe at my former, risk-taking self because we only have this one brain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Kmf_0fCuj1K700
United States’ Abby Wambach heads a ball past China’s Wang Dongni and Wu Haiyan (26) for a goal during the first half of an exhibition soccer match, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

– Sport: Auto racing

In 2016, the same year that the NFL belatedly acknowledged the football-CTE connection, a star from a very different sport agreed to donate his brain for research. Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew that while head impact isn’t as common in NASCAR racing as it is in contact sports, the crashes are far more dangerous to the brain. His father, after whom he’s named, died in a collision at the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Earnhardt admitted that he raced several times in 2002 with concussions symptoms, which led to NASCAR tightening its policies about clearing concussion-diagnosed drivers for racing. Then 10 years later, Earnhardt suffered apparent concussions in crashes just six weeks apart; he drove off after the second one without getting a diagnosis. Now 47 and semi-retired, Earnhardt won the Daytona 500 twice, in 2004 and 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjzXZ_0fCuj1K700
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) hits the interior wall after losing controls of his car after coming out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Steve Thompson

– Sport: Rugby

Rugby players have always prided themselves on their toughness. After all, the tackling is similar to football, but rugby players don’t wear helmets (though some wear soft headgear).

British star Steve Thompson, 43, decided to donate his brain for CTE research in September 2021, soon after he was diagnosed with dementia. “It’s up to my generation to pledge our brains so researchers can develop better treatments and ways to make the game safer,” he said.

Last year, World Rugby instituted new guidelines that limit full-contact training to 15 minutes a week and offered brain health care for ex-players. But that didn’t stop Thompson from joining a class-action suit against the organization. Thompson said he doesn’t even remember leading England to the World Cup Rugby title in 2003, the only time a Northern Hemisphere team has won the Cup and the pinnacle of his career. He also claims to have forgotten the name of his wife on more than one occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162FYl_0fCuj1K700
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 01: Steve Thompson of England is tackled by Mike Blair of Scotland during the IRB 2011 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between England and Scotland at Eden Park on October 1, 2011 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Matt Birk

– Sport: Football

Football players in the center position absorb many impacts as they are hit almost immediately after hiking the ball. Knowing this, center Matt Birk promised to have his brain donated for research .

The timing of the announcement came just days before the high point of his career when he helped the Baltimore Ravens win the 2013 Super Bowl. He retired three weeks later. “If something happens like you can’t find your car keys,” he said, “you think, ‘Is this from football?’”

The following season, independent neurological consultants were hired by the NFL to oversee sideline concussion evaluations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQrj3_0fCuj1K700
Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk looks on between plays on the sideline in the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Brandi Chastain

– Sport: Soccer

One of the most memorable photos in sports history shows an elated Brandi Chastain triumphantly clutching her jersey just after her winning penalty kick for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team in their 1999 World Cup thriller over China. The game was held at the Rose Bowl in front of 90,000 fans, including then-president Bill Clinton, and 40 million U.S. TV viewers.

“I loved heading the ball,” she said 21 years later, “and there wasn’t anybody around saying, ‘Hey, you might not want to do that.’” There are now, which is why she joined teammates in announcing in 2016 that she would posthumously donate her brain to science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBkYj_0fCuj1K700
13 May 2001: Brandi Chastain #6 of the Bay Area CyberRays head butts the ball against Tiffany Roberts #5 of the Carolina Courage during the WUSA game at the Spartan Stadium in San Jose, California. The CyberRays defeated the Courage 2-1.Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport

Don Schumacher and his team

– Sport: Auto racing

Don Schumacher became concerned about the health of the NHRA drag racing team he led: In 2018, he convinced all seven of his drivers to join him in pledging to posthumously donate their brains . It was the biggest group in any sport to simultaneously make such a pledge to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

In keeping with his reputation as a pioneer in promoting safety measures in the sport, Schumacher said he and his Schumacher Racing teammates—one of the most winningest teams in NHRA history—did so in the hope that it might help drivers, soldiers, and anyone else whose vocations or avocations put the health of their brains at risk. Schumacher and his son Tony are two of the most accomplished drag racers in history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmW31_0fCuj1K700
CONCORD, NC – SEPTEMBER 19: Larry Dixon, driver of the AL-ANABI Racing Top Fuel Dragster defeats Tony Schumacher, driver of the US Army Top Fuel Dragster during the O’Reilly Auto Parts NHRA Nationals at zMax Dragway on September 19, 2010 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

Jonathan Martin

– Sport: Football

The recent attention on the mental health struggles of tennis star Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles was preceded a decade ago by the case of Jonathan Martin. In a scandal that broke in 2014, the Miami Dolphins tackle revealed his teammates bullied him so viciously he contemplated suicide, had to be hospitalized for emotional distress, and ultimately left the NFL after just three seasons.

Martin, who was also a standout lineman at Stanford, later told The New York Times : “When I was playing, no one talked about mental health.”

He has struggled with anxiety, depression, and mood swings since retiring from football, which he partially attributes to CTE damage caused by 13 years of absorbing hits in football. He announced in October 2021 that he would donate his brain for research.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAFNU_0fCuj1K700
New England Patriots defensive ends Chandler Jones (95) and Rob Ninkovich (50) try to get past the block of Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin (71) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elana Meyers Taylor

– Sport: Bobsled

By winning silver in the monobob and bronze in the two-woman bobsled at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. Competing at age 37 in Beijing, it was the fourth straight Games where she won at least one medal.

But the intense G-forces and risk of crashing on the bobsled make it a hazardous sport, which prompted Meyers Taylor to announce at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics —along with four-time U.S. ice hockey medalist Angela Ruggiero and five-time Canadian ice hockey medalist Hayley Wickenheiser—to donate her brain for CTE research.

“A concussion nearly ended my career in 2015,” said Meyers Taylor. “And I wish I had known more about the risks of returning [to competition] too quickly. The long-term consequences of brain trauma are a major concern in sports, and I’m doing this for every athlete who will follow in my footsteps.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zlk33_0fCuj1K700
YANQING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 14: Silver medallist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States celebrates during the Women’s Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 4 on day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 14, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

This story originally appeared on HealthMatch and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Chastain
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Ryback
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Tackle Football#Concussions#American Football#Cte#Dartmouth
WREG

Victim fires gun at car thief, uses receipt to help police find him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man who had his car stolen last month outside his Hickory Hill home found a key piece of evidence that helped them crack the case. Investigators say the victim found a Cricket receipt inside his recovered vehicle that led them to Cameron Conley, 19. Conley has since been charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Apartment complex tows residents’ cars on Easter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphis apartment residents are fuming with anger after their cars are towed by their own apartment complex. WREG was told that it was done in the name of improvements, and the managers said the residents had been warned. Kensington Manor Apartments off of Getwell road was due for a parking lot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, 1 other dead after three-car crash near Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-car wreck at Democrat Road and Plough on Tuesday killed two people and sent two more to the hospital. Police responded to the crash around 9 a.m. on Tuesday where they found one person dead on the scene. A child was taken from the scene and transported to Le Bonheur’s but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Scotland
WREG

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

UPDATE: Woman tells her story after alleged kidnapper arrested MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
WREG

Several cars burglarized at North Memphis factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars were burglarized at a North Memphis factory Tuesday. The incident happened at the KTG USA manufacturing facility off of North Second Street overnight. A KTG employee told WREG that someone broke into the cars while everyone was inside working. “They hit almost every car on the lot, including mine,” he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
WREG

Man accused of raping woman at Delta Specialty Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a rape charge after a woman says he sexually assaulted her at a Memphis behavioral hospital. The woman told investigators she was in her room at Delta Specialty Hospital when Lazarick Ballard walked in, pinned her down on her bed and pulled her pants off. The woman says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
WREG

Parent turns in 15-year-olds accused of North Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a parent turned in two 15-year-old boys for the robbery of a customer Saturday night at a North Memphis gas station. Police say two people were caught on camera following around the customer inside the Marathon at the 2500 block of Jackson. When the victim approached the clerk to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy