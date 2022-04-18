ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of charity that helps parents of stillborn babies says Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez must 'be open' and 'not bottle up feelings' after devastating loss of newborn son

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago

The founder of a charity that supports parents who have lost babies duet to stillbirth or neonatal death has said its 'vitally important' that Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'come together' and 'help each other through' such a devastating time after the loss of their son.

The Manchester United star, 37, announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina, 28. Today, the couple shared the devastating news that their 'baby boy has passed away'.

Founder and Managing Director of the Lily Mae foundation Ryan Jackson said that the couple 'will be in shock' over what happened, and that it's 'vitally important' the pair are 'open with their feelings'.

'The death of a baby is devastating whether that be through stillbirth, neonatal death, during labour, miscarriage or termination for medical reasons,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xG4F_0fCuivKp00
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 28, have announced the death of their newborn son during birth in a heartbreaking social media post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22y68f_0fCuivKp00
Georgina is pictured alongside Cristiano Jr., clutching his father's Manchester United shirt after his return to Manchester was announced last year. The Lily Mae Foundation has said it is vitally important that they talk and come together to help each through such a devastating experience

'Many of the feelings that Cristiano and Georgina will be feeling at the moment are that of devastation, feeling lost, isolated, alone, feeling that the floor has been pulled away from you and questioning, why us?

'The loss of a baby is a unique experience but differs from the normal grief felt when we lose a close friend or relative. We don't grieve a life that has passed where that individual has fulfilled so much.

'We grieve a lifetime of a missed opportunity and memories that we planned to make with our baby.

'At this moment in time both Cristiano and Georgina will be in shock and disbelief of what has happened.

'They have still got to care for their daughter which I can only imagine is extremely tough following the loss of this son.

'It is vitally important that they talk and come together to help each other through such a devastating experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hInRL_0fCuivKp00
A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3O3p_0fCuivKp00
Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four

'Being open with each other about their feelings it's really important as everybody grieves differently at a different pace.

'Being in the public eye, I can only imagine how difficult this will be. I would guess that they will have a huge support network around them including the medical staff and bereavement midwife that will allow them to make memories of their baby boy.

'These are memories that they will treasure forever.

'The devastating impact of baby loss and its effects on bereaved parents are still to this day a stigma amongst society.

'Research shows that men grieve loss as intensely as women yet the social stereotype that men should be strong and bottle up their grief is stopping bereaved men accessing and getting the support they need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoWwE_0fCuivKp00
The Lily Mae Foundation, which supports parents and families who have tragically lost a newborn says that there is still stigma surrounding the devastating impact of baby loss and its effects on bereaved parents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAxgI_0fCuivKp00
In June 2017, the then-Real Madrid star surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate, and just one month later he and Georgina announced they were expecting their first child together. Alana was born in 2018. Georgina is pictured with Eva, Mateo and Alana, while pregnant with the couple's twins

'The support that we offer as a charity can be found at lilymaefoundation.org where we have a podcast called 'still parents' and other support programmes to help parents and families following the loss of a baby.

A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived.

'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,' the announcement read.

'Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

'We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Mb5J_0fCuivKp00
Georgina is seen while pregnant with twins. Ronaldo and Georgina announced the pregnancy in October 2021, but only one of the twins has survived

'We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

'Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Cristiano. The Portuguese international also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.

The charity, which supports parents and families who have tragically and traumatically lost a baby to Stillbirth or to Neonatal Death explain that being open with each other about their feelings is really important as everybody grieves differently at a different pace.

Manchester United, Ronaldo's current club and the team where he cemented his status as a premier league legend, posted on Instagram: 'Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.'

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro released an emotional open letter in which she said 'our little angel is already on daddy's lap,' in reference to the pair's father, Denis, who passed away in 2005 after a battle with alcoholism.

Since meeting in 2016, Georgina has followed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from Madrid to Turin and then Manchester, as he left Real Madrid for Juventus and United..

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr. was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain. The identity of his mother is unknown.

In June 2017, the then-Real Madrid star surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate, and just one month later he and Georgina announced they were expecting their first child together.

The support that The Lily Mae Foundation offer as a charity can be found at lilymaefoundation.org where they have a podcast called 'still parents' and other support programmes to help parents and families following the loss of a baby.

Community Policy