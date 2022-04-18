ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas WR target Rico Flores Jr sets commitment date

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
Four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. plans to announce his commitment on July 3. Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and UCLA are under consideration by the skilled pass catcher.

Flores is coming off an impressive junior season during which he hauled in 81 passes for nearly 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. He served as the kickoff returner, averaging 31 yards per return and brought one kick to the house.

247Sports rates Flores as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of California and the No. 23 wide receiver in the nation for the 2023 cycle.

Texas is in a position to recruit heavily at the wide receiver position after taking just one prospect in the 2022 class. Flores would be a huge piece to the puzzle for Texas 2023 class and a major recruiting win for Brennan Marion.

