Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury puts his WBC title on the line Saturday against interim champion and longtime contender Dillian Whyte in a 12-round championship boxing showcase. The pay-per-view main card is set for 2 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London. A capacity crowd of at least 90,000 spectators is expected to attend the heavyweight championship fight. Although Fury holds just one of the four major belts, he is recognized by boxing authority Ring Magazine as the sport's reigning heavyweight champion. The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts are held by Oleksandr Usyk. Fury will be fighting for the first time since finishing his memorable trilogy against Deontay Wilder with an 11th-round knockout last October. Whyte was awarded an interim title after avenging a loss to veteran Alexander Povetkin last March.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO