ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GE Appliances recalls 155K refrigerators that have caused 37 injuries so far

By Noelle Haynes, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzncm_0fCug3hG00

( WKBN ) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that GE Appliances would be recalling six types of its stainless steel refrigerators.

The products, GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, have freezer door handles that are detaching.

There have been 71 reports of the error, which has caused 37 injuries, including three ‘serious falls,’ the recall notice reads.

The 26 US counties where homeownership is now unaffordable: report

The impacted refrigerators, pictured below, were manufactured between February 2020 and August 2021. Affected model numbers, printed on a label found on the top of the left side inside of the refrigerator section, are:

  • GFE26JYMKFFS
  • GFE26JYMNFFS
  • GNE27EYMKFFS
  • GNE27EYMNFFS
  • GNE27JYMKFFS
  • GNE27JYMNFFS

According to the recall notice, affected models will have serial numbers that begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kZVV_0fCug3hG00
Roughly 155,000 GE refrigerators are being recalled due to fall hazards. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Affected models were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other home improvement and appliance stores throughout the U.S., as well as online through Lowe’s and Best Buy from February 2020 through January 2022.

Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)

GE is scheduling a free in-home repair for consumers with these refrigerators. The company is already contacting customers of the roughly 155,000 impacted refrigerators directly.

For more information, visit the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bellefontaine police say dash cam shows importance of following speed limit

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — Bellefontaine police are reminding motorists that warmer weather means more kids playing outside.   A video posted to the Bellefontaine Police Department’s Facebook page, shows an officer driving along city streets, Friday, before prophetically passing a sign reading “Slow Park Area” in a 15 mph posted speed limit area.   Shortly […]
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerators#General Electric#The Recall#Ge Appliances#Wkbn#Rr#Sr#Vr#Zr#Fs#Gs#Hs#Ms#The Home Depot#Taco Bell#Mexican
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Antifreeze causing Methanol poisoning

This antifreeze is being recalled due to potential poisoning. Prestone Recalls Shop Pro RV & Marine antifreeze. Due to risk of methanol poisoning. Pre-cut fruit recall in effect for select Tops, Wegmans products. Antifreeze recall. Containers of antifreeze were filled incorrectly. Using a product that contains methanol. Leaving the containers...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus overnight.   According to police, at about 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Rainbow Park on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Who are the Republicans running for Ohio governor?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For Gov. Mike DeWine to win re-election, he first has to stave off challengers running to his right. Former Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone are DeWine’s top opponents, trying to convince voters they have more conservative credibility. Former state lawmaker Ron Hood is also running, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Lawyer confirms name of officer under investigation

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A lawyer has confirmed he is representing an officer in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on Wednesday. CPD officer Demetris Ortega is a client of Attorney Mark Collins, who told NBC4: “We do represent Mr. Ortega and we will continue to comply with all aspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon "brushing" scam in Central Ohio

A Columbus woman tells Better Call 4 that packages containing those items turned up on her doorstep, all addressed to her, all from Amazon. https://nbc4i.co/37nYdlj.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy